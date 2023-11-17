Two taken to hospital after shooting in South Sacramento, police say

(FOX40.COM) — Two people have been taken to the hospital after being involved in a shooting in South Sacramento, according to Sacramento Police.

Officers said the incident happened around 7 p.m. on the 5600 block of Wilkinson Drive.

As police arrived at the scene, officers said they noticed two victims each with at least one gunshot wound.

The investigation is currently in its early phases.

