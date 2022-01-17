Two Tampa homicides may be linked, police say

TAMPA — Two homicides that took place within minutes and two miles of each other on Sunday are now being investigated by Tampa police.

The first was reported at 12:32 p.m., when Tampa officers were sent to investigate a report that someone had been shot in the 6700 block of Elm Court. There, officers said they found a 26-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Then at 12:34 p.m., police received another call reporting another man wounded by gunfire. Officers found a 27-year-old with gunshot wounds in the 5700 block of Steve Court.

Both men were taken to the hospital for emergency medical treatment. Both men died of their injuries, police said.

The two shootings were not random and appear to be connected, Tampa police said, but the agency did not elaborate. The names of the men were not released by police.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-888-873-8477 or call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.