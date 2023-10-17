Two teachers, student assaulted at Bennett Middle School; 13-year-old faces charges

A 13-year-old student at Bennett Middle School faces assault charges in an incident in which he reportedly attacked a fellow student and two teachers.

On Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, a deputy from the School Resource Division was dispatched to a classroom in Bennett Middle School for an assault.

The investigation revealed a 13-year-old student assaulted a classmate, per a news release. A teacher tried to stop the 13-year-old aggressor from assaulting his classmate, and the aggressor then assaulted the teacher by grabbing her around the neck and strangling her, obstructing her breathing during the assault, according to a release from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.

The aggressor struck another teacher when she tried to pull the assailant off the second victim, and the aggressor was eventually pulled off of that individual, according to the release.

EMS transported the second teacher to TidalHealth for treatment of her injuries. The 13-year-old aggressor was transported to the sheriff’s office. A Juvenile Referral was completed by the investigating deputy and forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Services.

The juvenile was released to the custody of his parents on electronic monitoring pending his Juvenile Court appearance. The name of the 13-year-old aggressor cannot be released due to his age.

He was charged with assault in the 1st degree, assault in the 2nd degree, and reckless endangerment.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Teachers, student assaulted at Bennett Middle; 13-year-old charged