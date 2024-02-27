Two teen boys arrested in NE OKC deadly shooting allegedly killing a 19-year-old & injuring two others

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police have an update to Friday’s deadly shooting in Northeast Oklahoma City near a convince store. Two teen boys have been arrested in connection to allegedly killing one and injuring two others.

Oklahoma City Police say just before noon on Friday, the two suspects got out of their car and allegedly started shooting at a group of people at Kelly’s Market. Officials are now working to piece everything together.

“You got to do something about stop crime, get together as black folk as a community, come together and stop all this madness,” said Demario Sims, nearby resident.

Neighbors living near Northeast 36th and Kelley are shocked but not surprised after hearing of a teen shooting so close to home.

“Y’all got to stop that, man. We got kids out here,” said Sims.

Oklahoma City Police say on Friday, just before noon three people were hit by bullets in the Kelly’s market parking lot and taken to the hospital. Hours after surgery, 19-year-old Jamir James died due to his injuries.

Authorities are still working to figure out the motive and why it all started to begin with.

“It’s still pretty early to determine that. I don’t know if they knew each other at this point or not either, but they’re still working all that out, obviously, with interviews being given and things of that nature,” said Dillon Quirk, assistant PIO with Oklahoma City Police Department.

Oklahoma City Police arrested two teens. One of the suspects, Zyion Larkins turned 18-years-old on the day of the murder. The other alleged shooter is just 16-years-old.

“I’m not surprised… Stay in school, learn and be successful… Do something and have some goals,” said Sims.

LiveFree OKC executive director Jabee Williams was at the scene shortly after the shooting. He shared the following message to the Northeast community.

“It’s just important for us to come out and, you know, kind of be here and see if there’s anything we could do… Our job is to simply, you know, be the group that can help reduce this or, you know, make sure doesn’t happen again and make sure that there’s no retaliation and things like that,” said Jabee Williams, LiveFree OKC executive director.

The other two victims were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening wounds.

Police say the investigation is in the early stages so anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Tip Line at (405)297-1200.

