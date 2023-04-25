Two teen boys arrested after weekend slaying of Alexandria man

Two teens were arrested Monday after the death of a 63-year-old man Saturday, according to police.

The victim, Alexandria resident John McGraw, was found shot in the 15th and Madison streets area on Saturday night after the Alexandria Police Department received a call about gun fire. He was found on the ground near the intersection, which is about a block away from the Bolton Avenue Community Center.

McGraw died later at a hospital.

Detectives on Monday arrested 16-year-old and 14-year-old males, both from Alexandria, in connection to the case. Both were arrested on charges of being a juvenile in possession of a handgun, and the older teen also was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 318-441-6416 or dispatch at 318-441-6559.

