Two teen boys charged with murder of another youth in Northampton

Rohan Shand (known as Fred), 16, in a photo issued by Northamptonshire Police. The youth died in an incident on Harborough Road in Northampton on Wednesday - PA

Two teenage boys were due to appear in court on Saturday charged with the murder of another teenager at Kingsthorpe, about 60 miles northwest of London.

The dead youth, Rohan Shand, aged 16, was known to his family and friends as Fred.

He died following an incident near the Cock Hotel in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, at about 3.35pm on Wednesday.

The charged boys, aged 14 and 16, cannot be named for legal reasons.

Northamptonshire Police said the two boys would appear before Northampton Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning charged with murder. They tweeted:

Detectives investigating the death of a teenage boy in Kingsthorpe, Northampton, have this evening (Friday, March 24) charged two teenage boys with his murder. pic.twitter.com/bsp5pLwfis — Northants Police (@NorthantsPolice) March 24, 2023

Police also said a 49-year-old man and a 21-year-old man from Northampton who were arrested in connection with Fred's death have both been released with no further action.

Officers said they were seeking witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the area at the time.

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting incident number 23000174855. Alternatively information, including pictures and videos, can be submitted via the online portal mipp.police.uk or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.