Two teen boys critically injured in drive-by shooting in Galt

Mar. 16—GALT — Two teenage boys were taken to an area hospital in critical condition Wednesday night after being shot near Liberty Ranch High School.

Galt Police Department officers responded to the report of a drive-by shooting at the intersection of Twin Cities and Marengo roads at about 5:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, both of whom had been shot multiple times, police said.

There was another 15-year-old boy with them, and police said he was not injured during the incident.

Life-saving measures were performed on the boys before they were taken to the hospital, police said.

On Thursday, Galt Joint Union School District superintendent Lisa Pettis said details of the shooting, or what started it, is unknown.

She said that a lot of things were happening at the time of the shooting, including Liberty Ranch's stunt cheer practice, adult school, and several athletic teams returning to campus from out-of-town contests.

Students and staff at all six of the district's campuses were sent home when the incident happened, she said, adding that schools would remain open for the remainder of the week.

"We had pretty good attendance at all the campuses (Thursday morning)," she said. "We do have grief counselors at all of our sites, and the elementary district has offered their counselors as well. We've had several students utilize them this morning."

Pettis said staff was handling the incident well, but counselors were also available to students.

"We are all taking it in stride," she said. "It's tough. It's always tough. But because this is a small community, and it's so close-knit, it feels a lot more tough. We know there are lots of questions, and hopefully we can get the mall answered."

An investigation is ongoing, and police said additional information will be released at a later time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Galt Police Department at 209—366—7000.

