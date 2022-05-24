Two teen boys shot in the legs Monday in East Baltimore Midway

Baltimore City Police are investigating after two boys were shot in the legs Monday afternoon in East Baltimore Midway.

Eastern District officers responded about 5:10 p.m. to the 2300 block of Harford Road for a ShotSpotter alert, according to a news release. The victims, ages 14 and 15, suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital.

Investigators believe the boys were standing outside the Citgo gas station at 2330 Harford Road when they were shot by an unknown person, police said.

Anyone with related information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.