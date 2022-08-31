Two teen boys taken to hospital with gunshot wounds in Sioux Falls, police say

The Sioux Falls Police Department responded to a local hospital Wednesday mwhere two teen boys were being treated for gunshot wounds.

The initial call was at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 1800 block of E. Fifth Street where multiple callers reported hearing gunshots, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

As officers arrived to the scene, a pickup truck was leaving. That same vehicle arrived moments later at a local hospital with two teen boys who had been shot. The oldest victim was a 17-year-old who suffered non-life threatening wounds to the arm and leg, Clemens said.

The 14-year-old had a gunshot wound to the leg that was also non-life threatening, Clemens said.

Both boys were uncooperative with police, Clemens said. The oldest one said the shooting didn't happen at the scene police arrived to but then declined to speak further when police advised him they found shell casings in the area, Clemens said.

Four shell casings were found at the 1800 block of E. Fifth Street, Clemens said.

Man shot in separate shooting incident

A 42-year-old man showed up to a Sioux Falls hospital on Tuesday with a gunshot wound, Clemens said.

The man also did not cooperate with police and said the gunshot was from "a few days ago."

Clemens said the man didn't go to the hospital initially because he knew police would be there. He instead waited until the wound hurt enough to the point he had to seek out treatment.

