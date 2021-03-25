Two teen girls charged in Uber Eats driver's death

Elisha Fieldstadt
·1 min read

Two teenage girls have been charged with murder following a carjacking and crash in Washington, D.C., that left an Uber Eats delivery driver dead, officials said.

The 13-year-old and 15-year-old, who have not been identified because they are minors, allegedly used a stun gun on the driver in an effort to carjack him Tuesday, causing him to crash his car, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

When responders arrived at the scene, about a block from Nationals Park, they found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 13-year-old, who is from Washington, D.C., and the 15-year-old, who is from Fort Washington, Maryland, were arrested at the scene and have since been charged with felony murder and armed carjacking.

Mohammad Anwar, 66, of Springfield, Virginia, was identified by police and his family as the victim, NBC Washington reported. He was working for Uber Eats at the time of the assault, relatives said.

The car reportedly crashed and flipped over near Nats Park, Washington, D.C. (Shomari Stone / NBC Washington)
The car reportedly crashed and flipped over near Nats Park, Washington, D.C. (Shomari Stone / NBC Washington)

“He was a hardworking immigrant who came to the U.S. in 2014 to build a better life for himself and his family. The loss for his family is immeasurable,” the family said in a statement.

Uber offered its condolences to Anwar's family in a statement.

“We are devastated by this tragic news and our hearts go out to Mohammad’s family during this difficult time,” Uber said in a statement to the Washington Post.

Anwar is survived by a wife and two adult children in the U.S. and an adult son and four grandchildren in Pakistan, according to his family.

Recommended Stories

  • Africa's elephants now endangered by poaching, habitat loss

    Increasing threats of poaching and loss of habitat have made Africa's elephant populations more endangered, according to a report released Thursday by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The African forest elephant is critically endangered, and the African savanna elephant is endangered. The two species had previously been grouped together as a single species and were classified as vulnerable by the IUCN.

  • Slain Boulder officer's sister recalls finding out he "was gone"

    Brooks said Talley told her he would never want his family to have to deal with his death — as both a father and a husband.

  • Assault on Korean beauty supply store owner in Texas being investigated as possible hate crime

    ‘We don’t feel safe anymore. It’s really sad,’ says son of attacked woman

  • Man attacks Asian American woman on New York subway as other passengers look on

    Attack comes amid wave of anti-Asian violence during coronavirus pandemic

  • Asian woman dragged by car in San Francisco in shocking attack

    Coronavirus pandemic has seen wave of Anti-Asian hate crimes across US

  • Teens charged with murder after body is found on I-20, Lexington County sheriff says

    21-year-old Torrian Bryant Oree’s body was discovered just east of Exit 51 on Interstate 20, the Lexington County coroner said.

  • Canada's lagging COVID-19 vaccine campaign set to ramp up as virus variants spread

    Canada is expecting enough COVID-19 vaccine doses to double its supply by the end of next week to help ramp up a slow vaccination program as more contagious virus variants push the country toward a third wave of coronavirus infections. Canada has lagged other rich countries in inoculations even though it ordered enough doses to vaccinate the population five times over late last year. Shipments of 4.7 million doses are expected this week and next - 2.4 million from Pfizer Inc, 846,000 from Moderna Inc and a 1.5 million-dose loan of AstraZeneca's vaccine from the United States, according to federal forecasts and recent announcements.

  • Adorable kitten loves to swim in the ocean with her owner

    Cats hate water, except for Gracie, who apparently didn’t get the memo

  • Syrian Democratic Forces mark two year anniversary of IS ousting from Syria

    The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces say counter-terrorism efforts are "more difficult than face-to-face fighting with IS jihadists, and are considered more dangerous," as they mark their victory in March 2019 with a parade.

  • College administrator, brother identified as victims in attack captured on Zoom

    Robert Cotton faces two counts of murder in the deaths of his mother, Pasadena City College staff member Carol Anne Brown, and his uncle, Kenneth Wayne Preston.

  • Missing woman was likely killed in hit-and-run, Midlands police say

    The 23-year-old was out with friends on March 17 before stopping at a convenience store where she walked off and didn’t return, police said.

  • Boulder Shooting Suspect Charged With 10 Counts of Murder

    Police have identified a 21-year-old man from a Denver suburb as the gunman who shot and killed 10 people at a Boulder, Colo., supermarket on Monday. The suspect has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.

  • Biden says "we have to act" on gun control after Boulder shooting

    Mr. Biden directed all flags at the White House at half-staff on Tuesday.

  • Jennifer Garner Has Had a Few ‘Temper Tantrums’ as a Mom: ‘Sometimes You Just Have to Walk Away’

    The Yes Day star opens up about parenting during the pandemic and why she'll never take her family's happiness for granted

  • Jean-Claude Juncker attacks Ursula von der Leyen for 'stupid' vaccines trade war with UK

    Jean-Claude Juncker has attacked Ursula von der Leyen, his successor as European Commission president, for starting a “stupid vaccine war” with Britain. Mr Juncker said he was “not a fan” of Mrs von der Leyen’s threat of imposing an export ban on EU manufactured jabs to the UK and warned it would “create major reputational damage” for the bloc. “We used to be the world's free trade champion," he said as EU leaders meet for a summit to discuss the potential ban, "We have to pull back from a vaccine war.” Mr Juncker also criticised the EU for being too slow in approving and buying vaccines, branding the bloc as “too cautious” and “budget conscious” in an interview with BBC’s HardTalk. The veteran politician led the commission from 2014 to 2019, which included the period after the Brexit referendum. "We have special relations with Britain, there's room for dialogue [...] nobody in Britain, nobody in Europe understands why we are witnessing such a stupid vaccine war,” Mr Juncker said.

  • Yelper brings #Asianhate to Long Beach restaurant owner

    A Vietnamese restaurant owner in Long Beach was threatened in a Yelp review amidst a rise in Asian hate crimes and harassment.

  • What McConnell’s living hell, filibuster-less Senate would look like

    A Senate operating in the "nuclear winter" Minority Leader Mitch McConnell promises if the filibuster is eliminated is one in which lawmakers face incessant roll calls and other inconveniences turning their comfortable lives into a living hell.Why it matters: In employing apocalyptic language to warn about a "scorched-earth" response, the Kentucky Republican is trying to scare Democrats away from the tool they're considering to break through the GOP's own political obstinance.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSome tools at McConnell's disposal:Demanding roll call votes on procedural points of order, forcing Democratic senators and Vice President Kamala Harris — the tie-breaking 51st vote — to live on standby at the Capitol.Unnecessary quorum calls, pausing Senate business while the secretary issues a roll call vote to ensure all 100 senators are present on the floor. It only takes one member to call for it.Rotating Republicans onto the floor for hours-long debate about motions and bills — reminiscent of the technique illustrated in the 1939 movie “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington."Asking Senate secretaries to read through lengthy bills and amendments, similar to what Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) did before a vote on President Biden's coronavirus relief package — which took more than 10 hours.Senate GOP aides say they could introduce 2,000-page substitute amendments to make the process particularly tedious.Senate aides say McConnell would be very strategic about how he and other Republicans fiddle with the rules, and they insist he isn't bluffing.They point to a Wall Street Journal opinion piece by columnist Kim Strassel, saying it was "spot on" in detailing the pain McConnell could inflict if Democrats go down this route.Strassel wrote:"The Senate convenes. Quorum call. The presiding officer asks for consent to forgo reading yesterday’s journal. Republicans object. Roll call vote. The officer asks for consent to speed through 'morning business.' Republicans object.""Democrats move to get on an issue. Point of order. Roll-call vote. Quorum call. Republicans object to the motion. Roll-call vote. A speech. Quorum call. Etc., and so on, until adjournment."The other side: Democrats insist they've heard it before, and their supporters are sick of McConnell's rhetoric — especially after he changed the filibuster rule to let President Trump fill three Supreme Court seats.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), speaking last week on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," dismissed McConnell’s talk as a “blustery threat."“We're not going to be deterred. We're going to go forward because we know the American people demand, need, want bold change. And we're going to do it. Mitch McConnell can do all the threatening and bluster he wants. It's not going to stop us,” Schumer said.Senate Democratic aides also characterized these tactics as acts of futility that would ultimately delay the inevitable.Regardless of the arduous mechanisms the GOP could implement, they say, if Democrats were to eliminate the filibuster, they’ll be able to enact far more of their agenda.They'd also be very painful for Republicans, who would need to spend far more time in the Capitol than they do now when they’d rather be back in their districts. “In the end, this would be obstruction for the sake of obstruction,” one senior Democratic aide said.The backdrop: Democrats are a long way off from reforming the filibuster, let alone eliminating it, and it’s unlikely they’ll get the votes to do so in the current Senate given two moderates who have pledged to keep it. But McConnell has said he's also willing to use these tools if Democrats find other ways — such as using the budget reconciliation process — to leave the GOP out of key decisions.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden Order Hits Private U.S. Prisons’ Credit Ratings

    (Bloomberg) -- For years, private U.S. prison companies have faced scrutiny from social justice advocates, politicians and investors. Now that the Biden administration is severing the federal government’s ties, the industry’s creditworthiness is taking a hit.On Wednesday, S&P Global Ratings lowered its credit ratings on Geo Group Inc. and CoreCivic Inc. -- the nation’s largest operators of private detention facilities -- citing growing questions about the outlook for the companies’ profits and concerns over their ability to refinance debt. A few hours later, Moody’s Investors Service took similar actions on both companies.The review was prompted by President Joe Biden’s executive order in January that instructed the Department of Justice not to renew contracts with private prisons. These deals accounted for about 27% of Geo’s revenue and 24% of CoreCivic’s revenue last year, according to S&P.“The controversial topic of human rights, combined with evolving public sentiment and policy views on criminal justice reform, expose privately operated criminal detention facilities operators to ongoing social and governance risks,” S&P said in a report.From S&P, Geo suffered a two-notch downgrade to B, a junk rating five steps below investment-grade, in spite its having sold a convertible bond last month. S&P said the company may struggle to refinance $1.7 billion of debt maturing in 2024 and warned that it may cut the company’s rating further over the next 12 months if Geo doesn’t make progress in lowering that risk.CoreCivic, which has already begun diverting cash flow to debt repayment, saw a more modest one-notch downgrade from S&P to BB-, or three levels below investment grade. S&P said the company’s $1 billion of debt maturing by mid-2023 is manageable if the company continues on its debt paydown path.Moody’s lowered Geo’s rating to B2 and CoreCivic’s to Ba2, or five and two notches into junk, respectively. It said that while the private prison industry could transform itself by selling or leasing detention facilities rather than operating them, the outlook for federal agency contracts remains uncertain.Geo’s bonds maturing in 2024 have been trading at around 80 cents on the dollar, while CoreCivic’s notes due in 2027 last traded at 89 cents on Tuesday, according to Trace.Both companies have seen their financing options dwindle in recent years, after major investment banks pledged to cut ties with private prison operators and as money managers face increased pressure to incorporate environmental, social and governance criteria into their investment selection.(Updates with Moody’s rating actions in second and seventh paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Editorial: They made anti-Asian comments. Now what?

    Two Black women in leadership positions made anti-Asian comments in years past. The question of how to treat these situations calls for a more nuanced response than is typically provided these days.

  • Meghan, Harry clarify they ‘exchanged personal vows’ days before wedding after marriage certificate emerges

    The couple added new details to surprising facts revealed during their recent groundbreaking interview with Oprah Winfrey. During their recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, internationally famous couple Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle revealed shocking experiences as members of The Royal Family. One comment made by Markle resulted in viewers tuned into Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special being confused on the couple’s wedding date.