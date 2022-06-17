Two teen members of NC indigenous tribe missing in northern Georgia, officials say

Two teenage members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians have been missing since June 15 when they were last seen in northern Georgia, officials say.

Tristin Lossie, 14, and William Ellwood, 15, were last seen at around 6:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday, June 15, in Mitchell, a town about 120 miles southeast of Atlanta and about 50 miles west of the border with South Carolina, the Glascock Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The teenagers may be trying to travel to Cherokee, North Carolina, where their parents live, the Cherokee Indian Police Department said in a statement. They “may be together,” according to Glascock Sheriff’s Office.

Lossie is about 5-feet, 2-inches tall and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a Nike symbol, black pants and white tennis shoes. She had a teal backpack, the Glascock Sheriff’s Office says. She weighs about 130 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair and usually wears glasses.

Ellwood is about 5-feet, 7-inches talland was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black and gray shorts, dark-colored shoes and a white baseball cap. He weighs about 110 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, according to the sheriff’s department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glascock County Sheriff’s Office at 706-595-2145 or the Cherokee Indian Police Department at 828-359-6633.

The Glascock County Sheriff’s Office and Cherokee Indian Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment by McClatchy News.

Woman found clinging to paddleboard after friend reported she drowned, Utah cops say

Missing hiker spends 23 hours on trail after taking ‘shortcut,’ Colorado rescuers say

18-year-old vanishes in water during trip to California beach on last day of school