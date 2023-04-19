Two teen suspects charged in Dadeville shooting

DADEVILLE - Two teenage suspects have each been charged with four counts of reckless murder in a Saturday night shooting at a Dadeville birthday party that also injured 32, law enforcement confirmed Wednesday.

Officials said Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, both of Tuskegee were arrested at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Both will get a bond hearing within 72 hours, and the state plans to request no bond. Reckless murder is a Class A felony with a punishment range of 10 to 99 years in prison.

State and local law enforcement officials made the announcement during a 10 a.m. news conference Wednesday on the steps of the Tallapoosa County Courthouse, which is about a block away from the site of the shooting. Prior to that, officials had confirmed the number of people killed and injured and said that there was no longer an immediate threat.

Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency took questions at the news conference but declined to respond to most, including why the public was not informed about any possible suspects who were at large.

District Attorney Mike Segrest of the 5th Judicial Circuit said information about the case has been scarce because of the nature of the investigation. He noted that four other people who were shot at the party remain in critical condition. "We're going to make sure every one of those victims has justice, and not just the deceased," Segrest said.

On Monday morning, Tallapoosa County Coroner Mike Knox confirmed to the Montgomery Advertiser the identities of the four people who died in the shooting. They included 18-year-old Dadeville High School senior Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, 17-year-old Dadeville High School senior KeKe Smith, 19-year-old Opelika native and musician Marsiah "Siah" Collins and 23-year-old Dadeville native Corbin Holston.

Burkett asked other witnesses who attended the party to come forward with information.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

