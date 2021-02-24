Two teenage boys wounded in shootout on U.S. 1 in south Miami-Dade

Two teens were wounded inside their car after exchanging gunfire with people in another car on U.S. 1 in southwest Miami-Dade County Tuesday afternoon.

The 16- and 17-year-old boys were taken to a nearby hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue medics. They are in stable condition, said Detective Angel Rodriguez, Miami-Dade police spokesman.

The shooting happened near the intersection of U.S. 1 and Southwest 137th Avenue in Princeton.

Witness Daisy Resendiz, whose family owns Hidalgo’s Cafeteria Restaurant at 24961 South Dixie Highway, said she heard about 10 gunshots around 4:40 p.m. while she was serving customers inside the Mexican eatery.

“It was a lot. They sounded so close,” she said.

A woman came inside saying she was in her car in front of one of the cars that was being hit by gunfire. She told Resendiz that she pulled her car out of the way. The woman did not have her phone with her and asked Hidalgo’s staff if they would call the police.

“So, I just gave her the phone, and she was explaining what happened,” Resendiz said.

A white BMW was facing northbound in the shoulder of the road with several bullet holes through its windshield around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

A white BMW is parked on the side of U.S. 1 at the intersection of Southwest 137th Avenue in Princeton Tuesday night, Feb. 23, 2021. The occupants of the car were involved in a shootout with people in another car, according to Miami-Dade County police.

Rodriguez said the people in the other car left the scene after the shootout. He said he did not have any information on the suspects.

The shooting is being investigated by the Miami-Dade Police Department’s South Dade General Investigative Unit, he said.