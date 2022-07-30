Two teenage gang members arrested on weapon and drug charges in Merced, police say

Two teenagers whom officers identified as known gang members were arrested on suspicion of possessing a gun and narcotics Friday in Merced, according to police.

Merced police officers responded to a call of two suspicious suspects who appeared to be wearing masks in the 700 block alleyway of West 11th Street at 8:32 p.m., according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

Several officers with the department’s Gang Unit tried to make contact with the two people. One of them fled on foot and was caught as he was throwing a 9 mm handgun, according to police.

The suspect was identified as a known 15-year-old gang member. He was also found in possession of cocaine, police said.

The other suspect was identified as a known 17-year-old gang member.

Both juveniles were found to be on probation in Merced County. They were booked in juvenile hall for weapons charges and gang enhancements.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Jesus Lopez at 209-388-7782 or by email at LopezJ@CityofMerced.org.