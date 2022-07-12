Two teenage girls shot in Bronx playground

Two 17-year-old girls were shot in a Bronx playground Monday, police and sources said.

The teens were in the Arcilla Playground on Park Ave. near E. 163rd St. in Concourse Village and got into a dispute with several men just before 6 p.m., police said.

One of the men then pulled out a gun and began shooting, cops said.

At least twelve shots were fired, sources said.

One of the girls was shot in the left leg and the other suffered a graze wound to the head.

Both were rushed to Harlem Hospital and were expected to recover.

Police are still working to track down the shooter.