Two teenage girls shot in drive-by shooting Saturday night, police say

Orlando police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured two teenagers on Saturday night.

The shooting happened at 9:28 p.m. on the corner of South Fanfair Avenue and Gilman Circle.

Police said a group of teens was hanging out on the corner when a silver sedan drove by and the people inside the car fired multiple handguns at the group.

A 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were hit and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Orlando Fire Department transported the two teens to Arnold Palmer Hospital.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

