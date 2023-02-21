Two teenage girls shot on Milwaukee's north side

Drake Bentley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Two teenage girls were shot on the city's north side Monday, Milwaukee police said.

One of the victims, a 13-year-old girl, arrived at a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The other victim, a 16-year-old girl, is hospitalized with a non-fatal injury.

The double shooting took place around 4:55 p.m. on the 4600 block of North Hopkins Street, according to police.

Police do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or by using the P3 Tips app.

On Sunday, two teens were shot, one fatally, in separate incidents. A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed on the 4100 block of North 47th Street and a 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting on the 3000 block of North Teutonia Avenue, according to police.

The 13-year-old boy was identified Monday as Jamarri Paige by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

