Two teenage girls shot on Milwaukee's north side

Two teenage girls were shot on the city's north side Monday, Milwaukee police said.

One of the victims, a 13-year-old girl, arrived at a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The other victim, a 16-year-old girl, is hospitalized with a non-fatal injury.

The double shooting took place around 4:55 p.m. on the 4600 block of North Hopkins Street, according to police.

Police do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or by using the P3 Tips app.

On Sunday, two teens were shot, one fatally, in separate incidents. A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed on the 4100 block of North 47th Street and a 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting on the 3000 block of North Teutonia Avenue, according to police.

The 13-year-old boy was identified Monday as Jamarri Paige by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS.

