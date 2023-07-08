Two teenage girls shot at Santa Monica beach party

Two teenage girls were shot Friday night after officers responded to a call of a beach party at 9:20 p.m. in Santa Monica. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Two teenage girls were shot Friday night after officers responded to a call of a beach party at Santa Monica beach, police said.

Officers responded to a call around 9:20 p.m. about a large party in the 2700 block of Santa Monica beach, according to a Santa Monica Police Department statement. As officers approached the area, they heard multiple gunshots and the group dispersed.

The two female victims, ages 14 and 17, suffered gunshots to their lower legs, police said. They were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims did not see the gunman, but witnesses described him as a 5-foot-10 Black male with dreadlocks who wore black pants, a white shirt and a black hat, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Santa Monica Police detective unit at 310-458-8451, or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.