Two teenagers will be arraigned to district court

Jun. 9—Two teenagers charged with attempted murder will be arraigned to district court after a preliminary hearing.

Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans heard testimony Wednesday from Lewiston police detectives and officers who responded Feb. 27 the night of the shooting at an apartment on the 600 block of Bryden Drive in Lewiston. Based on their testimony, she concluded there was probable cause to hold Triston Arnzen and Chloe Marks, both 14 years old, to district court to be tried as adults. Second District Judge Jay Gaskill will be presiding over the case.

Arnzen is charged with two counts of attempted murder and is being represented by defense attorneys Greg Rauch and Lawrence Moran. Marks is charged with one count of attempted murder and is represented by defense attorney Rick Cuddihy. Marks and Arnzen are charged with allegedly shooting George Hamblin Jr., who is Arnzen's stepfather, and Arnzen is also charged with allegedly shooting Macayla Hamblin, his stepsister. They face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman and Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith questioned Lewiston police detectives Brett Dammon and Cody Bloomsburg about interviews conducted with Arnzen and Marks after the alleged shooting. During the two separate interviews, the teenagers outlined the timeline of the day. Initially, Marks allegedly told detectives she was not involved with the shooting, however, Dammon and Bloomsburg both testified that later she said she agreed to the shooting because "YOLO," an acronym for "you only live once."

Dammon and Bloomsburg testified that Arnzen and Marks agreed to shoot George Hamblin and Macayla Hamblin after Arnzen's parents wouldn't let him take a BB gun to the park and they argued. Marks was at the home and Arnzen came upstairs to a room where the two allegedly planned the shooting. Bloomsburg also said that in his interview with Arnzen, the teenager alleged that his stepfather was verbally abusive to him and his mother and he didn't like his stepsister because she would get him in trouble. However, Arnzen allegedly didn't want to shoot his stepfather so Marks agreed to shoot him and Arnzen would shoot his stepsister instead, according to the detectives' testimony.

Arnzen allegedly grabbed a pink handgun from the top of the fridge, went upstairs and checked to see if the gun was loaded. Bloomsburg said that in Arnzen's interview, he told the detective they took some time to "build up courage" and compared it to getting ready for a basketball game. He allegedly gave the gun to Marks who went downstairs and shot George Hamblin. According to Bloomsburg's testimony, Arnzen saw that George Hamblin was shot and shot him again. He then fired at Macayla Hamblin and missed, then saw his mom, who was outside. He allegedly chased his stepsister outside and fired again, hitting her leg. According to Bloomsburg's testimony, Arnzen thought he was out of bullet but was still angry and threw the gun at Macayla Hamblin. The two ran away and later were taken into custody by police.

When the two teenagers were at the police station for their interview, Dammon said he read Marks her Miranda rights and her parents agreed to her being interviewed. He also took samples for DNA and gunshot residue evidence. He said she was polite, cooperative and not concerned in the interview, and was at times talking to herself or humming music. Bloomsburg said Arnzen was calm and matter of fact when discussing the events of the alleged shooting and only got emotional when talking about the look on his mom's face. Bloomsburg also testified that Arnzen didn't regret the shooting and if he could change anything he "would aim better."

In cross examination, Rauch and Cuddihy questioned whether the defendants understood their Miranda rights and if Marks understood why detectives were taking DNA and gunshot residue evidence. Detectives said that they explained the rights and the reason for collecting evidence so that they understood. The defense attorneys also asked when Marks' parents agreed to the interview, if it was before or after she was considered a suspect. Bloomsburg couldn't recall the exact timeline, but said he asked them twice, both before and after she was considered a suspect. Bloomsburg also said that he asked Arnzen if he wanted his parents present but Arnzen said he had shot one of his parents and didn't think his mom would want to see him and didn't want to see anyone. Bloomsburg was also questioned by defense attorneys on the verbal abuse allegations by Arnzen and said Arnzen felt he received stronger discipline than other children in the home and that another officer investigated the abuse allegations.

Lewiston police officer Josh Arnzen, who was first to arrive on scene, also testified to finding two alleged gunshot victims — an 11-year-old girl outside with a pink handgun next to her, and another victim inside the home. He then left to respond to reports that the suspects were found while officer Will Thompson, who also testified, stayed to secure the scene and assist George Hamblin until medics arrived.

