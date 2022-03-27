Two teenagers arrested in connection with shooting of teacher, student outside TechBoston Academy

Two teenagers were arrested and two loaded firearms were recovered in connection with the investigation into a shooting that wounded a teacher and student outside a Boston school, police announced.

The shooting outside of TechBoston Academy in Dorchester happened around 5:42 p.m. on March 15. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area.

In a statement, the Boston Teachers Union said, “our thoughts are with both 31-year-old Khelmon Bethel, BTU educator at TechBoston, as well as a 17-year-old TechBoston student who were injured Tuesday night by gunfire while on a fan bus to a basketball game.” Bethel and the student were transported to area hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, while on scene, officers learned that two unidentified male suspects had fled the area together on a single scooter.

Detectives launched their investigation which led to the identification of the two suspects involved in this shooting, police said.

At about 2:50 PM on Wednesday, March 23, officers said they chased the 17-year-old briefly before making the arrest and recovering a loaded 9mm Glock 19 handgun equipped with a laser sight. Following the arrest, officers executed a search warrant at the teen’s home in Lynn, where they say a .22 caliber handgun with a laser sight was found.

The second suspect, a 16-year-old from Dorchester, surrendered himself to members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said the 17-year-old was arraigned in Dorchester Juvenile Court on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

The 16-year-old suspect is expected to face the same charges when he appears in juvenile court.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW