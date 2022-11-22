Two teenagers break into over 20 cars in 3 days

A man and woman were arrested for breaking into over 20 cars, in a span of 3 days.

Memphis Police responded to an abundance of motor vehicle burglaries from Oct. 7 - Oct. 9.





On Oct. 7:

A 2002 Chevy 1500 that was parked on Silver Sands Drive, near Cordova Elementary School

A 2016 Ford Escape while parked on Laura Circle South

Taken from the Escape were a Dell laptop and a Dell backpack, police said.

A 2006 Toyota RAV4 that was also parked on Laura Circle South

The victim told police that a backpack that contained children’s items was stolen.

A 2004 Toyota Sequoia that was parked at Smith and Nephew Company, on Appling Center Drive

A purse, driver’s license, multiple debit/credit cards, and social security were all taken, according to an affidavit.





On Oct. 8:

A 2013 Ford F150 was parked on Cairn Creek Drive.

A Toyota Rav4 and a 2018 Toyota Highlander on Overcup Drive.

A 2014 Dodge Durango and 2014 Chevy Silverado on Countryside Road.

A 2020 GMC Terrain on Country Trail Drive.

Multiple credit/debit cards were taken from the Terrain.

A 2011 Chevy Silverado on Markim Drive.

A 2010 Dodge Charger on Markim Drive.

Taken from the Charger was a backpack that contained a Taurus 9mm handgun.

A 2019 Ram 1500 on Juanita Circle South.

Taken from the vehicle were a Dell laptop, iPhone 11, and a Swiss backpack.

A 2008 Chevy Malibu on Timber Creek Drive.

A 2020 Chrysler Pacifica parked on Bredbury Cove.

A 2005 Toyota Camry on Wolf Hollow Drive.

Taken from the Camry were a backpack, a birth certificate, an HP laptop, tax paperwork, Apple Watch, and an iPad.





On Oct. 9:

A 2009 Acura MDX, a 2010 Toyota Tundra, and a 2009 Lexus I25 were all broken into on Mary Starnes Drive.

A 2007 Hyundai Sonata on Durbin Avenue.

A 2018 Chevy Silverado on Owen Road.

Taken from the Silverado was $20 from the center console.

A 2022 Dodge Charger on Given Avenue.

A 2021 Nissan KIC and a 2018 Chevy Tahoe on Normandy Lane.

Taken from the Nissan were a purse, driver’s license, $400 in cash, and various credit/debit cards.

Story continues





On Oct. 11, Memphis Police saw a stolen white GMC Sierra parked at The Arbors of Century Center Apartments, on Century Arbor Lane.

When officers approached, they saw a man, Leonardo Corrales, and a woman, Anyssa Ayala, inside, both wearing masks and gloves, police said.

The two got out of the Sierra and ran on foot, before both being arrested after a brief footchase.

During a search, stolen handguns were found on both of them, and the apartment had the stolen property from the thefts, key fobs, programmers, and burglary tools all scattered around, court documents showed.

Leonardo Corrales and Anyssa Ayala were arrested and charged with 25 counts of burglary of motor vehicle, two counts of theft of property $2,500-$10,000, theft of property $1,000-$2,500, and eight counts of theft of property $1,000 or less.

Leonardo Corrales has a court date on Nov. 22.

Anyssa Ayala has a scheduled court date on Nov. 30.

