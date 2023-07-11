Two teenagers charged with murder after another teen was killed, Columbia police say

Two teenagers have been charged with murder after another teen was shot and killed over the weekend, the Columbia Police Department said.

Willie Lee Carter III, 19, and a 16-year-old — whose name was not made public because of his age — were arrested following the death of 18-year-old Jamari J. Shields, police said Monday in a news release.

The shooting happened Sunday at about 2:30 p.m., according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Ogden Street, near the intersection with Two Notch Road. The officers found Shields, who was injured, and applied a tourniquet to his wounds before he was taken to an area hospital, where he later died, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Based on their investigation, officers said they believe Carter and the 16-year-old met with Shields and stole a gun from him moments before the shooting occurred.

Further information on a motive for the shooting was not available.

In addition to murder, Carter was charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, transfer of a pistol to a person under 18, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, jail records show.

The 16-year-old was also charged with murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, as well as charges for unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession of a pistol by a person under 18, police said.

Both Carter and the 16-year-old are being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to the release. No bond has been set for Carter, according to jail records.

Information about the 16-year-old’s bond status was not available.

Another Shooting

There was a second, unrelated fatal shooting in Columbia on Sunday.

About seven hours after Shields was hit by gunfire, police said another male was fatally shot.

The male victim’s body was found outside the Gable Oaks Apartments at 901 Colleton Street at about 9:30 p.m., according to police. That’s in the area between North Main Street and Fairfield Road.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim in the second shooting.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or any motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by police, and no other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.