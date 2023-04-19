Two teenagers charged with murder over 16th birthday party shooting in Alabama

Alabama shooting - REUTERS/Cheney Orr/File Photo

Two teenagers have been charged with murder in connection with a shooting at a 16th birthday party in Alabama which left four dead and 32 injured.

Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, both from Tuskegee, Alabama, were arrested and charged with four counts of reckless murder.

It followed the shooting on Saturday at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio in Dadeville, a small town 50 miles from the state capital Montgomery.

A vigil was held for the four victims on Sunday, which was attended by hundreds of people.

The two teenagers were charged as adults and prosecutors will ask a judge to hold them without bail.

District Attorney Mike Segrest said: “We’re going to make sure all those victims have justice, not just the deceased.”

Victims had been celebrating at a birthday party for Alexis Dowdell, which was being held at the dance studio just off the town’s main square.

Witnesses said the birthday girl’s mother paused the celebration to ask people with guns to leave, and then the shooting began.

Alexis later described how her brother Phil Dowdell, 18, died saving her during the attack.

He pushed her to the floor as shots were fired, and died in her arms.

alabama shooting

Following the announcement of the charges police declined to say what they believed the motive for the mass shooting was.

Sergeant Jeremy Burkett, of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, said: “We can’t get into a motive right now, because that would be part of an ongoing investigation. We can’t share that.”

At the scene shell casings from handguns were found, and there was no evidence a high-powered rifle was used.

Phil Dowdell was a star wide receiver with plans to play American football at college.

Others who died were aspiring athlete Shaunkivia Nicole “KeKe” Smith, 17, promising singer Marsiah Emmanuel “Siah” Collins, 19, and Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23.

According to his family, Mr Holston had gone to the party to check on a younger family member amid fears of trouble.

Story continues

At the party, Alexis’s mother LaTonya Allen turned the lights on after hearing rumours someone was carrying a gun.

She used a microphone in the DJ booth to make an announcement, saying: “If anyone in here has a gun, then you need to leave because we’re here to celebrate Alexis's Sweet 16.”

‘Why would you pull out a gun at a kid’s party?’

When no one replied she turned the lights back off, and then gunshots broke out.

At least 15 teenagers were treated for gunshot injuries at one hospital.

Ms Allen was hit twice as she stood in a doorway.

Witnesses did not describe seeing any argument before the gunfire broke out.

As the motive remained unclear Alexis Dowdell told CNN: “Why would you pull out a gun at a kid’s party and just start shooting and killing other innocent lives and hurting others?”

In 2020 Alabama had the fifth highest rate of gun deaths of any state in America, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The attack was the 160th mass shooting in the US so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The organisation defines mass shootings as attacks where four or more people have died or been injured by gunfire.