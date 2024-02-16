Two teenagers charged over shooting at Kansas City Super Bowl parade

Two teenagers have been charged over a shooting at a Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City that left one person dead and 22 others injured.

The two suspects, both aged under 18, are being held on gun and resisting arrest charges, a court statement said.

Police earlier said the shooting was the result of an argument and was not connected to terrorism.

A third person who was detained after the shooting has been released.

A statement from the Jackson County Family Court on Friday said that additional charges were "expected in the future as the investigation by the Kansas City Police Department continues".

Kansas City Police have appealed for information about the shooting, which occurred near the city's Union Station just after a parade and rally for the Super Bowl champions.

The deceased victim was identified as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, 43, a local DJ.

Ms Lopez-Galvan hosted Taste of Tejano, a Tex-Mex music show, on community radio station KKFI.

On Thursday, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said the injured victims ranged in age from eight to 47 years old and that at least half were under 16.

This is a developing story. More updates to follow.