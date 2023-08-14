Two teenagers charged in Tuscaloosa gas station robbery

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with an Aug. 8 robbery and shooting at a Tuscaloosa gas station.

Keanthony Foster, 18, was charged with attempted murder and first-degree robbery and Erica Leshay Thomas, 19, was charged with first-degree robbery, said Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

At around 11:30 p.m. Aug. 8, a victim arrived at DCH with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Kennedy said Tuscaloosa police responded and later determined that the shooting occurred at the Exxon gas station in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit was summoned to conduct an investigation into the shooting.

After reviewing area video surveillance and interviewing witnesses, Foster and Thomas were charged in connection with the shooting.

Kennedy said police believe Foster and Thomas contacted the victim at the business with intent to commit a robbery, and fired gunshots at the victim multiple times.

Foster and Thomas have been placed in Tuscaloosa County Jail where they are being held without bond due to Aniah’s Law, which allows judges to deny bond to those who are charged with committing violent crimes.

