Two teenagers die within hours of each other on ‘rite of passage’ Greek holiday

Max Wall (left) and Andrew O’Donnell (right) from Ireland who died on holiday on the Aegean island of Ios

Greek authorities are investigating the sudden deaths of two Irish teenagers during a “rite of passage holiday” amid reports one of the boys collapsed when he learned of his friend’s death.

Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall, both 18, recently graduated and were holidaying on the Aegean island of Ios, which is popular with school leavers from Ireland and the UK.

The Dublin teenagers died in separate locations a few hours apart on the holiday island.

Post-mortem examinations are expected to be carried out in the next 48 hours, after Irish diplomats accompany the bodies from Ios to Piraeus, the port city near Athens.

Flowers outside St Michael’s College in Dublin after the deaths of Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall on the Aegean island of Ios - Niall Carson/PA

The body of O’Donnell was found by police on Sunday morning in a gully outside Chora, the main town on the Aegean island. It is thought the teenager may have fallen from a cliff.

He had been missing since the previous night after becoming separated from friends.

Just a few hours later, Wall was found unconscious near the island’s port. He was rushed to hospital by ambulance but was pronounced dead on arrival.

There were reports that he suffered from an underlying heart condition and that his death may have been brought on by the shock of hearing about his friend.

Witnesses said he was very distressed after learning the tragic news and physically collapsed. Locals described the double deaths as “like something out of a Greek tragedy”.

A group of teenagers from St Michael’s College secondary school in Dublin had gone on holiday to Ios - iStockphoto

The teenagers were part of a large group from St Michael’s College secondary school in Dublin who had gone on holiday to Ios to celebrate finishing their Leaving Certificate Examinations, the Irish equivalent of A-levels.

“Everybody is still coming to terms with this as it’s all so recent,” Tim Kelleher, the headmaster of St Michael’s College, told the Irish Independent.

“It was only Sunday afternoon that I got a phone call to say one of the boys had gone missing on the Leaving Cert holiday. Soon after I was notified Andrew’s body had been found at the base of a cliff on very rocky ground.

“The news spread so quickly around the island and here at home. Naturally, the boys are traumatised. They are a very tight group of lads, most of them have been in school together since they were four.

Tributes and flowers outside St Michael's College in Dublin after the deaths of the two recent graduates - Niall Carson/PA

“Later on Sunday afternoon I got a call to say that there may have been a second death among the lads and soon after it was confirmed by his parents. They were making plans to fly out there when I spoke to them, so we had two sets of bereaved parents flying out there.”

The school praised Wall as “very bright, a constant source of positivity” while O’Donnell was remembered as “a fantastic young man and a great sportsman”.

Micheál Martin, Ireland’s foreign affairs minister, said the news was “devastating and the most traumatic news that any parent could hear”.

Simon Harris, the minister for higher education, wrote on Twitter: “Devastating news emerging from Greece. Thinking of the families and friends of Andrew and Max and all Leaving Cert students abroad in Greece who were enjoying holidays after exams and are now encountering such shock and pain and grief.”

A memorial service will be held for the teenagers once their bodies are sent back to Ireland.

