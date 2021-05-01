2 teenagers fatally shot in Kansas City after leaving Ramadan services, police say

Two teenagers were fatally shot late Friday in Kansas City, police said.

Officers were called at about 11:30 p.m. Friday to the area of East 8th and Olive streets on a reported shooting, Capt. Dave Jackson, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

There, police found two juvenile victims with gunshot wounds just outside of an apartment.

Both of the victims were declared dead at the scene, Jackson said. They had both just left a late night Ramadan service.

He said police believe, upon an initial investigation, that the a “domestic situation” led to the shooting.

“Our young people—and all people—should be safe coming back and forth from religious services. Saddened to hear of the killing of two teenagers returning home from Ramadan services this evening in Northeast,” Mayor Quinton Lucas wrote on Twitter Saturday.

The killings mark the 51st and 52nd homicides in Kansas City this year. Kansas City ended last year with 182 homicides, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information in the killing.

