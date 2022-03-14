Two teenagers fatally shot in Watauga neighborhood, police say

Two teenagers were fatally shot in a residential neighborhood in Watauga on Saturday, according to Watauga police.

Police in the northeast Tarrant County city responded to the shooting Saturday afternoon at about 2 p.m. in the area of 5400 Caribou Ridge Drive, according to a news release.

Officers found the two teenage boys, who are believed to be about 17 years old. They were reportedly found dead in a car parked on the street.

The teenagers had not been publicly identified as of Monday.

Police have not announced any arrests.

If anyone has any information on this incident, they can contact Detective Sergeant D. Letart at 817-514-5787.