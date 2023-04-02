Two teenagers injured, one of them critically, in separate Rock Hill shootings

Two teenagers were injured in separate shootings in Rock Hill on Friday night, and one of the victims remains in critical condition, police said.

In the first case, Rock Hill police said they were responding to a report of gunfire on South York Avenue around 5 p.m. when a 16-year-old male arrived at Piedmont Medical Center with a gunshot wound. The male victim was later transported to Levine Children’s Hospital, in Charlotte, where he remains in critical condition, police said.

The second shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near the Home2 Suites hotel on Springdale Road. Rock Hill police said that when they arrived, they found an 18-year-old male near the hotel elevator, suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks. The victim, also unidentified by police, was transported by EMS for treatment.

Preliminary investigation found the victim was shot on Tenby Drive and then ran across the street to the hotel, police said.

Police did not identify either victim.

The Rock Hill Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit are continuing both investigations.