Two teenagers injured in weekend shooting; female suspect sought

Two teenagers were injured in a shooting Saturday night at the Marathon Station at 11th and Gardner streets, Gadsden Police Sgt. Eric Phillips said, and investigators are looking for a female suspect.

An 18-year-old is in critical condition at a Birmingham hospital, according to Lt. Scott Lumpkin, with injuries not believed to be life threatening. A 16-year-old sustained minor injuries; Phillips said the younger teen was treated and released at a local hospital.

Phillips said the teens exchanged words with a man and woman inside the store, The man went outside the store to a truck, Phillips said, and the woman went out, then returned to the store, opened the door and started shooting.

Lumpkin said the teens returned fire in self defense.

Police are working to positively identify the female suspect and locate her. Anyone with information is asked to call the Gadsden Police Department or Central Alabama CrimesStoppers' 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or toll free 1-833-AL1-STOP.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Gadsden police say two teens injured in shooting Saturday