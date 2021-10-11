Two teenagers killed after shooting leads to car crash in North Carolina, police say

Two teenagers were killed in a shooting that ended in a car crash in North Carolina Saturday, police said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 3 a.m. and found 19-year-old Joshua Reddick and 18-year-old Devon Hargrove with life-threatening gunshot wounds after their car crashed on Gillespie Street near Owen Drive, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. That is alongside the Crown Complex coliseum and arena.

Both men died at the scene, police said. A third person, whose name has not been released, sustained severe injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Police haven’t said what caused the shooting or if anyone has been arrested.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective J. Arrington at (910) 580-8798 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

