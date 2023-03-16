Two teenagers seriously injured in Galt drive-by shooting. No arrests made, police say

Two teenagers were shot and seriously injured in an alleged drive-by shooting Wednesday evening in Galt, police said.

Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to a reported shooting at the intersection of Twin Cities and Marengo roads, the Galt Police Department said in a news release.

The officers located two boys, ages 17 and 15, in a vehicle who had each “been shot multiple times,” the police department wrote.

Fire personnel responded and rendered aid, then transported both victims to a hospital, where they were in critical condition as of Wednesday evening, according to the news release.

A third boy, 17, was also in the vehicle with the two gunshot victims but was not injured, police said.

No other information about the shooting or possible suspects was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing, police said.