Two teenagers shot, one killed while attending Halloween party in Merced, police say

A 17-year-old boy was a shot and killed while attending a Halloween party Friday night in Merced, according to police.

Merced Police Department officers responded to multiple calls of a shooting at 11:14 p.m. in the area of Merced Avenue and Shirley Street, according to a Facebook post by the Merced Police Department.

Witnesses told police an altercation took place between two or more people at the party in the 1600 block of Shirley Street. Two teenage boys were shot.

A 16-year-old had non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive, according to police.

Despite life-saving measures performed by emergency personnel, the 17-year-old died on the scene.

Detectives and crime scene personnel took over the investigation. Detectives are talking to witnesses and searching for video surveillance.

No suspects have been identified, according to police.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Sgt. Kalvin Haygood at 209-385-6998 or haygoodk@cityofmerced.org or Detective Edwin Arias at 209-388-7826 or ariase@cityofmerced.org.