Two teenagers shot in parking lot of Kansas City’s Kauffman school Wednesday night

Two teenagers were injured in a shooting that unfolded in the Ewing Marion Kauffman School parking lot during a high school basketball game on Wednesday night.

Off-duty Kansas City police officers were working security for the game when they heard the sound of gunshots coming from outside, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a police spokesman.

Two victims of gunfire, described by police as juveniles in their late teens, appeared at a hospital shortly afterward with injuries described as not life-threatening. Neither attends the school, police said.

Police initially thought the shots came from across the street. But investigators later learned that the shooting had occurred in the school’s parking lot near 63rd Street.

The charter school, which enrolls students grades K-12, is at 6401 Paseo Boulevard. Police officers maintained a large presence outside the school as crime scene investigators gathered evidence Wednesday night.