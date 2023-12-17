Two teenagers were shot on a Saturday afternoon, Miami-Dade police say

A Saturday afternoon shooting in South Miami-Dade sent two boys, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, to a hospital in critical condition, according to Miami-Dade police.

Police don’t know why the 14-year-old and 15-year-old were shot in the Goulds neighborhood, near Southwest 213th Street and 120th Avenue, around 3:36 p.m. A Shot Spotter alert summoned police there.

Those with information on the shooting and want to pass it on anonymously to be eligible for a reward can reach out to Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade either online or at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).