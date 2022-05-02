Two teens, 16 and 15, charged after gunfire at Mississippi festival

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old are in custody, charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault in Jackson, Mississippi after they allegedly opened fire on a crowd at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson during the Mudbug festival.

Investigators said they have charged 15-year-old Calvin Berry and 16-year-old Leedrick Trim in the case.

Investigators said they retrieved a rifle and a pistol from the scene.

A third teen, believed to be one of the shooters, was shot and killed by a deputy.

Police have not released the name of the third teen yet.

They also have not released the name of the officer.

Five people who were also shot were taken to area hospitals where they are in stable condition.

