Two teens accused of fatally stabbing Texas mom of three working for Uber Eats

Two 14-year-old boys were arrested Wednesday after police said they fatally stabbed an Uber Eats driver last week in a suburb of Fort Worth, Texas.

Ryan Munsie, a 31-year-old mother of three, was trying to deliver food to a Haltom City apartment Saturday when she was stabbed in the neck, according to Haltom City Police. A resident of the building called 911 to report a "person lying in the breezeway" with "obvious signs of trauma."

Munsie was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, Haltom City SWAT team members took the teens into custody without incident in Fort Worth.

"Haltom City Detectives and Officers had been working non-stop since Saturday to develop leads and identify any suspects in this case," police said in a statement. "Detectives were able to discover evidence that linked the two juveniles to the offense."

Image: Ryan Graham Munsie (via KXAS)

The teens are being held at the Tarrant County Juvenile Justice Center and face charges of capital murder. They are not being identified because they are juveniles.

Police said the motive for the attack appears to be robbery.

Munsie left behind a husband and three children, ages 5, 10 and 11, according to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

Haltom City police Sgt. Eric Peters said she didn't get to the door of the person whose food she was delivering, and that person was questioned and cleared.

He said the case was particularly disturbing.

“Not only the fact that she was delivering in our city, but the fact that she had three children now that don’t have a mother,” Peters said. “But also, the fact that she’s just out trying to make money in this difficult time, in this pandemic, so it’s a sad deal.”

A statement from Uber said: “We are deeply saddened by this horrible crime and our hearts are with Ryan’s family and loved ones. We will cooperate with law enforcement to help in any way we can.”