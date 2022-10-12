Two teens accused of firing gun at Kent house in September

Two Portage County teens are accused of firing gunshots at a Kent house in late September.

Johnathan Darnell Butcher, of Ravenna, and Josiah Aaron Michael Mercury, of Kent, both 19, were charged in Portage County Municipal Court in Kent on Tuesday with two counts of assault and a single count of improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation, all second-degree felonies. The two are accused of using a 9-mm handgun to fire shots at a Dodge Street house occupied by a man and woman on Sept. 29, according to complaints Kent police filed in the court.

Butcher and Mercury have both been taken into custody, according to court records. Information about their arraignments was not immediately available.

Kent police said officers responded to a report of shots fired in Dodge street's 300 block at about 2:45 a.m. Sept. 29. They searched the area and spoke with residents, but were unable to find anything. However, police returned the next morning and found a house had been struck by multiple bullets. Police said no injuries were reported.

In a media release issued Wednesday, Police Chief Nicholas Shearer said the charges filed against Butcher and Mercury followed a thorough investigation.

Butcher and Mercury are both scheduled for Oct. 21 preliminary hearings.

