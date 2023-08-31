Two teens arraigned on attempted murder

Aug. 31—CATLETTSBURG — Two co-defendants with alleged connections to an attempted murder of a juvenile made their first circuit court appearances on Friday.

Malackhi D. Mullins, 18, of Ashland, evaded capture for two days after police said he shot a juvenile male in the 2000 block of Belmont Street on Aug. 8.

Mullins was slapped with a lengthy indictment by a Boyd County grand jury — shortly after turning himself over to police — on a sole count of attempted murder and 19 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Kaitleynn J. Kackley, 19, also of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of facilitation to commit attempted murder after police alleged she drove the getaway car for Mullins.

Kackley and Mullins were both arraigned before Boyd Circuit Judge John Vincent on Thursday.

Kackley, newly represented by Paul Knipp, waived formal arraignment — meaning her official charges were not read aloud, and entered a not guilty plea.

Mullins, represented by the Department of Public Advocacy, also waived formal arraignment and entered a not guilty plea to all 20 counts he faces.

Vincent ordered both Kackley and Mullins to be held on a $500,000 cash bond.

Investigators with Ashland Police Department initially released there were more targets involved in the incident and later apprehended Kackley's mother, Selia Kackley, 40, of Ashland. She is also charged with a sole count of facilitation to commit attempted murder.

Considering there could be additional arrests, authorities have been tight-lipped regarding the investigation. Details on Selia's specific role are unavailable at this time of writing.

Online records indicate Selia Kackley is scheduled for a court appearance on Nov. 30.

If convicted, Mullins faces 20 years alone for the attempted murder charge. His wanton endangerment charges are class D felonies, carrying a punishment of up to five years in prison.

Both Kackleys are indicted on a class D felony and face five years in prison, if convicted.

The younger Kackley is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Oct. 12 and Mullins is scheduled for his next court appearance on Sept. 21.

