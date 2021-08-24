Two teens arraigned for Grand Haven T-Mobile robbery

Aug. 23—Two suspects have been arraigned on charges in connection with an armed robbery at a cellphone store in Grand Haven on Aug. 18.

Yaceair Lamont Divers, 16, of Grand Rapids, is being held without bond. Ibrahim Hassan Dadiri, 15, also of Grand Rapids, is being held on a $500,000 cash/surety bond.

Both teens are being charged as adults. Each of them has been charged with four counts of armed robbery and one count of felony firearm.

Four suspects were arrested in Grand Rapids on Aug. 19, one day after the robbery at the T-Mobile store at 604 N. Beacon Blvd. Firearms and other evidence were recovered at the time, according to Jeff Hawke, director of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

Two of the four suspects were lodged at the Ottawa County Juvenile Detention Facility, while the other two were lodged in Kent County. They were being held on robbery and weapons-related charges.

After the arrest, Hawke said, "The individuals involved in the robbery are brazen and violent. Untold emotional trauma from the robbery was experienced by the victims who were inside the store. Witnesses said a gun was placed to the temple of a victim and pointed at several other customers who were robbed of their personal belongings. The gunman also forced employees and customers to sit on the floor at gunpoint."

Detectives from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety worked with detectives from the Grand Rapids Police Department and Kent County Sheriff's Department to investigate the case and make the arrests. The investigation is continuing and further charges are expected, Hawke said.

You may contact Becky Vargo at bvargo@grandhaventribune.com.