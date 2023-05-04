Two teens arrested after Airport Way double homicide: police

Lights on a Stockton police vehicle flash in downtown Stockton.

Stockton police arrested two teenagers on Tuesday who they believe shot two people to death near Southside Market in March, according to a police statement.

Iosua Sataua, 18, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested for suspected homicide, police stated.

Police spokesman David Scott said he could not disclose whether the arrest took place in Stockton, though he did specify that the Stockton Police Department made the arrest.

He said he could not specify whether officers encountered the teenagers in a home, a vehicle, or elsewhere.

Officers arrested them without incident, Scott said. He added that he could not share whether the teenagers had weapons when arrested.

Sataua had not yet been charged as of Tuesday evening, a court records search showed.

The double homicide happened on March 4 in the 2100 block of Airport Way, near Southside Market, according to a police statement.

Andrea Lee Jones, 24, and Jacob Haywood Thomas, 29, were shot around 6 p.m. and died in the hospital, Christy Patterson — a spokesperson for the county medical examiner — and police said.

About two weeks later, on March 16, two more people were fatally shot just a few blocks away, near 10th Street and Tiffany Street. Twenty-year-old Omar Rincon and 17-year-old Justin Schenk died, according to Patterson.

A 19-year-old was also injured in the shooting, police stated.

