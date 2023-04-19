Two teens arrested in Alabama birthday shooting

Two teenagers were arrested in connection to an Alabama shooting left four people dead and more than 30 people injured over the weekend.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a tweet that officials arrested a 17-year-old and 16-year-old and charged both teenagers with four counts of reckless murder. This comes after shots were fired at a Sweet 16 birthday party Saturday night in Dadeville, Alabama that was being held in a dance studio.

District Attorney Mike Segrest said at a press conference Wednesday that four people remain in critical condition as a result of the shooting, the Associated Press reported. He said that the two teenagers will also be charged as adults and he will ask that they be held without bail.

“We’re going to make sure all those victims have justice, not just the deceased,” Segrest said at the press conference.

The victims’ names were released to Nexstar’s WRBL and include Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, 18, Marsiah Emmanuel “Siah” Collins, 19 and Shaunkivia Nicole “Keke” Smith, 17. The Associated Press reported that Dowdell was the birthday teenager’s brother and was a high school senior, along with another victim.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said officials recovered “numerous shell casings used in handguns” at the scene in an updated provided Tuesday, but that there was no evidence so far that there was high-powered rifle ammunition used in the shooting.

“Violent crime has NO place in Alabama and what happened in Dadeville was horrific. I’m proud of the major progress made by law enforcement. The work is not done, and we will fully support ALEA as they work to ensure we hold ALL responsible for this tragedy accountable,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) said in a statement Wednesday.

