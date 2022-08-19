Two teens arrested in alleged robbery at Kalihi bar

Aug. 19—Two teenage boys were charged after they allegedly tried to snatch a purse from a 60-year-old woman at a bar and grill in Kalihi.

Police said the two teens, ages 15 and 16, entered the establishment in the 1300 block of Mookaula Street at about 10 :15 p.m. Monday and approached the woman.

One of the suspects aimed a slingshot at her while the other yanked the purse in an attempt to take it from the woman, causing her to fall to the ground, police said.

The pair then fled on foot.

Officers located the teenagers near the establishment and arrested them.

Both were charged Tuesday for second-degree robbery. Their names were not disclosed because they are minors.

Police said the victim sustained minor injuries.