Two teens arrested for allegedly stealing rifle from locked State Police cruiser

Authorities arrested two teenagers in connection with stealing a rifle and ammunition from a Massachusetts State Police cruiser last Thursday.

A 14-year-old has been charged with breaking and entering a vehicle in the nighttime to commit a felony, larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm and conspiracy to commit a crime.

A 15-year-old is charged with breaking and entering a vehicle in the nighttime to commit a felony, larceny of a firearm and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The Middlesex DA’s Office says the two teens entered a parking garage on Overlook Ridge Drive in Malden on March 23 and broke into a marked State Police cruiser, stealing a patrol rifle, high-capacity magazine and ammunition. The cruiser was locked at the time of the larceny.

The 14-year-old suspect took possession of the rifle, according to authorities, which was found along with other stolen items at a Malden home connected to the 15-year-old suspect.

The teens will be arraigned on Tuesday in Cambridge Juvenile Court.

