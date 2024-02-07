Two teens arrested, caught on camera vandalizing Fall River war memorial

Two teens were arrested for allegedly spray painting a veteran’s memorial on January 27.

Fall River Police say two 17-year-old males are charged with vandalizing a war memorial.

Surveillance video shows a group of teens climbing on top of and vandalizing the Iwo Jima War Memorial at Bicentennial Park with spray paint.

Investigators say they’re attempting to identify the other teens involved.

No further information was immediately available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW