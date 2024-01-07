Two teens arrested after chase from Brandon to Kissimmee

Two Hillsborough County teens were in custody Sunday afternoon after leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase from a Brandon apartment complex to a Kissimmee neighborhood about 75 miles away, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The teens, both 17, are accused of burglarizing six vehicles and ramming the patrol cruiser of a Hillsborough deputy who was attempting to stop them as they were leaving the Paddock Club apartment complex, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. The teens are not being named by the Tampa Bay Times because they are juveniles.

The deputy was not injured.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the action began around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when deputies received word of two people breaking into cars at the apartment complex. From the air, they saw the suspects get into a vehicle and begin to drive off.

Deputies said they tried to stop the car as it left the parking lot, but the suspects hit the patrol vehicle and headed toward Interstate 4.

Agencies including the Florida Highway Patrol, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Osceola County Sheriff’s Office joined in the pursuit of the suspects, who stopped on Royal Palm Boulevard in Kissimmee and fled on foot toward a residential area, according to the report. Assisted by dogs, officers found one of the teenagers hiding under a blanket and the other in a nearby shed.