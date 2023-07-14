Two teens arrested in connection to 19-year-old’s death

Days after a teenager died in the hospital from gunshot wounds, two suspects have been arrested, according to CMPD.

Emanuel Isaac Parada, age 19, and an unnamed 15-year-old were arrested on Thursday and interviewed by detectives. Following the interviews, Parada was charged with first-degree murder.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Parada is also charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and possession of a stolen firearm. He does not hold any bond.

The victim, Ja’Kez Kyiesh Johnson, suffered gunshot wounds on Saturday around 5 p.m on Curtiswood Drive. He was taken to a nearby hospital and died from his injuries on Monday.

READ MORE: One dead, another seriously hurt in shooting in west Charlotte

Johnson’s next of kin has been notified of the arrests.

CMPD has not released what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: Friends, family mourn 17-year-old killed in northeast Charlotte shooting)



