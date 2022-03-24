Two teens have been arrested in connection with the abduction of a 3-month-old boy

Two teenage girls were arrested and pending charges will be forwarded to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in connection with the abduction of a 3-month-old boy.

Police announced the arrests Thursday, one day after reporting multiple people had been taken into custody as investigators tried to determine their involvement. The girls are 14 and 16 years old.

The arrests were made after the boy, Anthony L. Crudup Jr., was found safe and unharmed Wednesday afternoon in a home in the 4000 block of North 44th Street, about a half-mile south of Crudup’s home, where he was taken.

Police said the boy’s mother let several guests stay in her home the night before, in the 4300 block of West Marion Street. When she awoke in the middle of the night, she found the guests had left and her boy was missing.

The infant was reported missing to police at 2:17 a.m. Police issued an Amber Alert and located Anthony by 1:10 p.m.

Police also announced three adult men, ages 19, 33 and 56, were also arrested on unrelated charges.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12.

Stay in the know. Sign up to get NewsWatch delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Two teens arrested in connection with abduction of Milwaukee infant