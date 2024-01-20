Two teens arrested in connection to armed carjacking in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said two teenage boys were arrested after they were involved in an armed carjacking in Northwest D.C.

Police said that on Friday, the victim was heading to her car in the 5400 block of 5th Street, when one of the suspects got out of his car and pulled out a gun. The suspect demanded the woman’s car keys and she complied.

The suspect then left in the woman’s car followed by the suspects’ vehicle. The woman’s car was recovered by officers.

On Friday, police arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, both of Southeast, DC, with Armed Carjacking and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

