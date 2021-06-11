Two teens arrested in connection with break in at home of former Panther Thomas Davis

Mark Price
·2 min read

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested two juveniles in connection with a break in and car theft at the home of former Carolina Panther Thomas Davis Sr. on Tuesday.

Investigators say the two suspects are ages 15 and 17 and their names are not being released due to their status as juveniles.

The arrests were announced early Friday on Facebook.

“The two suspects involved in the highly publicized breaking and entering of the Davis residence earlier this week are now in custody at a juvenile detention facility,” the post said.

“A UCSO deputy and other members of a US Marshal’s Task Force ... tracked the two suspects to a residence on Touchstone Lane in Charlotte.”

Detectives report they also found “a dark colored SUV” suspected to have been used during the break in at Davis’ home. The SUV had a “green paint transfer at this residence,” officials said.

“The unintended paint transfer occurred after the suspects stole a green McLaren 720S from the Davis residence but somehow became entangled with the getaway car before exiting the residence,” officials said.

The former Panthers linebacker posted videos and photos on social media of two people he said broke into his home and wrecked one of his prized collector cars.

Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis said thieves stole this McLaren collector car from his home and wrecked it.
Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis said thieves stole this McLaren collector car from his home and wrecked it.

“If any of you recognize either one of these idiots that decided it was good idea to come into my home and go through all of my cars and even steal and wreck my McLaren,” he said.

“I’m offering a cash reward for anyone that can help identify who these guys are!” the retired linebacker posted to his 229,000 Instagram followers on Tuesday morning.

The thieves wrecked the car at about 5:30 a.m., about a mile from Davis’ home in the gated Stratford on Providence neighborhood in Weddington, officials said in a news release.

Davis and his wife, Kelly, told investigators they discovered “most of the vehicles in their driveway had open doors and trunks,” officials said.

“Detectives believe the suspects ... broke into and rummaged through several unlocked vehicles in the driveway before gaining access to the garage where the McLaren was parked. The suspects drove the vehicle out of the garage and were traveling toward Providence Road when the crash occurred,” officials said.

Recommended Stories

  • What the Panthers were worst at last season may now be what they’re best at

    “My biggest concern is making sure I can get all these guys on the field to make plays,” Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow said.

  • AOC backs Ilhan Omar over controversial Israel statement: ‘Sick and tired of the vilification’

    ‘They have no concept for the danger they put her in by skipping private conversations,’ Ms Ocasio-Cortez says

  • More people have died of COVID-19 in 2021 than in 2020 and it's only June

    Johns Hopkins University data analysed by The Wall Street Journal showed that 2021 coronavirus deaths are now higher than the 2020 deaths.

  • We’re All Just Living Under the Tyranny of Joe Manchin

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty“Everything’s a question mark, because we no longer live in a democracy. We live under the tyranny of Joe Manchin,” says Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) of the current state of Congress.The congressman, who represents America’s most impoverished district, New York’s 15th, joins Molly Jong-Fast on the latest episode of The New Abnormal to explain why making President Biden’s child tax credit permanent could be his administration’s greatest legacy. But it all

  • Duchess of Cambridge and Jill Biden visit primary school in Cornwall in first meeting

    The Duchess of Cambridge and Jill Biden have joined forces to visit a primary school where they met reception children and their resident rescue rabbits and chickens. The Duchess’s long term work on early childhood was given a powerful seal of approval from America’s First Lady as the two women briefly took the focus away from politics at the G7 summit to visit Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, Cornwall. It was the first time they had met. The visit marked the first of a slew of royal appearances i

  • London and Switzerland are seeking ways to dodge the global minimum tax Biden is pushing at the G7

    The tax is aimed at tech giants like Google, but the City of London and Switzerland worry their finance outsize sectors will be caught up as well.

  • U.S. warns Nicaragua more sanctions will come if opposition candidates aren’t released

    The Biden administration warned Nicaragua on Thursday that it won’t wait long before using more diplomatic and economic tools to pressure the government of Daniel Ortega to release political opponents and civil society leaders who have been arbitrarily detained over the past week in the most extreme crackdown the country has seen in recent years.

  • 35 things you probably didn't know about 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off'

    Matthew Broderick stars as Ferris Bueller, a rebellious high schooler that embarks on an adventure in downtown Chicago.

  • Pelosi and Democrat leaders issue rare joint statement condemning Ilhan Omar Israel comments

    Group says it nonetheless ‘welcomes’ clarification issued by Omar, as row threatens to divide party

  • Why it's the end of the road for petrol stations

    Many petrol stations will close over the next 20 years, accelerating the shift to electric cars.

  • The Real-Life ‘Demonic’ Murder That Inspired ‘The Conjuring’

    Discovery+Ed and Lorraine Warren, he a “demonologist” and she a clairvoyant, spent their lives investigating and combating the supernatural, which made them ideal protagonists for The Conjuring movie franchise based on their work. Anyone who’s seen those films, however, can deduce that—spooky as their stories might be—the Warrens were frauds. And for additional confirmation of that fact, there’s now Shock Docs: The Devil Made Me Do It, a Discovery+ special (premiering June 11) that tells the tru

  • The Woman Facing Life in Prison for Killing Her Incestuous Stepdad-Turned-Husband

    Courtesy Clémence de BlasiROME—Few would argue how Valérie Bacot rationalized pulling the trigger that sent a fatal bullet into the back of her stepfather-turned-husband Daniel Polette's neck on March 13, 2016. She had earlier unsuccessfully tried to poison him with a sleeping pill, and she said she knew he was grooming their 14-year-old daughter for serial rape. She was tired of years of abuse and being pimped out to strangers in the family minivan, so she did what she thought she had to do.“I

  • No Tiger in return to Torrey, no telling what might happen

    The strongest memory from the last U.S. Open at Torrey Pines was accompanied by three words that explain what golf was like then and now. Tiger Woods, who had limped his way around the South Course on torn ligaments and a double stress fracture in his left leg, faced a a 12-foot birdie putt. Woods was the singular force in golf even on one leg, even in the toughest test golf offers.

  • The mother of a teen accused of killing her father and laughing about it on video is a former state senator

    Elizabeth Halseth, who served as a Republican, was the youngest woman ever elected to the Nevada legislature in 2010 at age 27.

  • Clippers change tactics but lose again at Utah; trail series 2-0

    The Clippers weathered another scoring spree by Donovan Mitchell to take a fourth-quarter lead, but lost Thursday night and the Jazz lead series 2-0.

  • Trump tells Biden to send Putin his ‘warmest regards’ and not to fall asleep during Summit

    President Biden’s first trip abroad in office set to end with Geneva meeting

  • Donaldson, Cruz homers off Chapman lift Twins over Yanks 7-5

    Josh Donaldson and Nelson Cruz hit two-run homers off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat the New York Yankees 7-5 Thursday night to avoid a three-game sweep. “Pretty amazing effort by our guys, and those at-bats in the last inning were pretty spectacular,” said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli. Giancarlo Stanton drove a slider off the end of his bat 422 feet for a three-run, first-inning homer off J.A. Happ, Gio Urshela also homered and an all right-handed New York Yankees lineup built a 5-2 lead by the sixth inning.

  • Japan says ties with Taiwan are only unofficial

    Japan's relations with Taiwan are nongovernmental and practical and are based on Tokyo's recognition of China as the sole legitimate government, a top Japanese official said Friday, following Beijing's protest over a recent reference to the island as a country. As China flexes its muscle in the Taiwan Strait and the Asia-Pacific region, the issue of Taiwan is a sensitive topic, especially as Japan, the United States and other democracies develop closer ties with the self-ruled island that Beijing regards as a renegade territory to be united by force if necessary. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a regular news conference Friday that “Japan's position is to maintain working relations with Taiwan at the nongovernment level,” in line with the 1972 Japan-China Communique, when Tokyo switched the diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China.

  • CNN Insiders React to Jeffrey Toobin’s ‘Awkward’ On-Air Return: ‘It’s Insane!’

    Frederick M. Brown/Getty“Awkward.” “Insane.” “A bit inappropriate.”Those were some of the reactions from CNN insiders following Jeffrey Toobin’s cringeworthy on-air return as CNN’s chief legal analyst after a masturbatory Zoom work call derailed his journalistic career.Toobin’s return to CNN after a nearly eight-month absence came on the heels of an aggressive lobbying campaign by his friends, according to two people familiar with the matter. CNN boss Jeff Zucker, while expressing concerns about

  • Ex-Mossad chief signals Israel behind Iran nuclear attacks

    The outgoing chief of Israel's Mossad intelligence service has offered the closest acknowledgment yet his country was behind recent attacks targeting Iran's nuclear program and a military scientist. The comments by Yossi Cohen, speaking to Israel's Channel 12 investigative program “Uvda” in a segment aired Thursday night, offered an extraordinary debriefing by the head of the typically secretive agency in what appears to be the final days of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rule. It also gave a clear warning to other scientists in Iran's nuclear program that they too could become targets for assassination even as diplomats in Vienna try to negotiate terms to try to salvage its atomic accord with world powers.