Two teens arrested in connection with break in at home of former Panther Thomas Davis

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested two juveniles in connection with a break in and car theft at the home of former Carolina Panther Thomas Davis Sr. on Tuesday.

Investigators say the two suspects are ages 15 and 17 and their names are not being released due to their status as juveniles.

The arrests were announced early Friday on Facebook.

“The two suspects involved in the highly publicized breaking and entering of the Davis residence earlier this week are now in custody at a juvenile detention facility,” the post said.

“A UCSO deputy and other members of a US Marshal’s Task Force ... tracked the two suspects to a residence on Touchstone Lane in Charlotte.”

Detectives report they also found “a dark colored SUV” suspected to have been used during the break in at Davis’ home. The SUV had a “green paint transfer at this residence,” officials said.

“The unintended paint transfer occurred after the suspects stole a green McLaren 720S from the Davis residence but somehow became entangled with the getaway car before exiting the residence,” officials said.

The former Panthers linebacker posted videos and photos on social media of two people he said broke into his home and wrecked one of his prized collector cars.

Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis said thieves stole this McLaren collector car from his home and wrecked it.

“If any of you recognize either one of these idiots that decided it was good idea to come into my home and go through all of my cars and even steal and wreck my McLaren,” he said.

“I’m offering a cash reward for anyone that can help identify who these guys are!” the retired linebacker posted to his 229,000 Instagram followers on Tuesday morning.

The thieves wrecked the car at about 5:30 a.m., about a mile from Davis’ home in the gated Stratford on Providence neighborhood in Weddington, officials said in a news release.

Davis and his wife, Kelly, told investigators they discovered “most of the vehicles in their driveway had open doors and trunks,” officials said.

“Detectives believe the suspects ... broke into and rummaged through several unlocked vehicles in the driveway before gaining access to the garage where the McLaren was parked. The suspects drove the vehicle out of the garage and were traveling toward Providence Road when the crash occurred,” officials said.